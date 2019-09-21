These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so. Therefore many of them believed; also of honourable women which were Greeks, and of men, not a few. But when the Jews of Thessalonica had knowledge that the word of God was preached of Paul at Berea, they came thither also, and stirred up the people.
Acts 17:11-13
“There is no wider gulf in the universe than yawns between those on the hither and thither side of vital experience.”
Dame Cicily Isabel Fairfield DBE (1892-1983), known as
Rebecca West, or Dame Rebecca West, was a British author, journalist, literary critic and travel writer
