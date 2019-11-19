When they desired him to tarry longer time with them, he consented not; But bade them farewell, saying, I must by all means keep this feast that cometh in Jerusalem: but I will return again unto you, if God will. And he sailed from Ephesus.
Acts 18:20-21
"Don't be dismayed by good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends."
Richard David Bach (born 1936) is an American writer. Bach is widely known as the author of some of the 1970s' biggest sellers, including "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" and "Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah"
