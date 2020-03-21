And when we had finished our course from Tyre, we came to Ptolemais, and saluted the brethren, and abode with them one day. And the next day we that were of Paul’s company departed, and came unto Caesarea: and we entered into the house of Philip the evangelist, which was one of the seven; and abode with him. And the same man had four daughters, virgins, which did prophesy.
Acts 21:7-9
“Always give a word or sign of salute when meeting or passing a friend, or even a stranger, if in a lonely place.”
Tecumseh (1768-1813) was a Native American Shawnee warrior and chief, who became the primary leader of a large, multi-tribal
confederacy in the early 19th century
