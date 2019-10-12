That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us: For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring. Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God, we ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold, or silver, or stone, graven by art and man’s device.
Acts 17:27-29
“We have what we seek, it is there all the time, and if we give it time, it will make itself known to us.”
Thomas Merton OCSO (1915-1968) was an American Trappist monk, writer, theologian, mystic, poet, social activist and scholar of comparative religion
