And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also; Whom Jason hath received: and these all do contrary to the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is another king, one Jesus.
Acts 17:6-7
“The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.”
Thomas Paine (1737-1809) was an English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist and revolutionary
