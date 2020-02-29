Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood. For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock. Also of your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them.
Acts 20:28-30
“Reform is not pleasant, but grievous; no person can reform themselves without suffering and hard work, how much less a nation.”
Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) a British historian, satirical writer, essayist, translator, philosopher, mathematician and teacher
