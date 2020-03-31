Bible verse

And after those days we took up our carriages, and went up to Jerusalem. There went with us also certain of the disciples of Caesarea, and brought with them one Mnason of Cyprus, an old disciple, with whom we should lodge. And when we were come to Jerusalem, the brethren received us gladly.

Acts 21:15-17

“It is the artist who realizes that there is a supreme force above him and works gladly away as a small apprentice under God’s heaven.”

Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008) a Russian novelist, philosopher, historian, short story writer and political prisoner

