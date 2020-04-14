And when the seven days were almost ended, the Jews which were of Asia, when they saw him in the temple, stirred up all the people, and laid hands on him, Crying out, Men of Israel, help: This is the man, that teacheth all men every where against the people, and the law, and this place: and further brought Greeks also into the temple, and hath polluted this holy place.
Acts 21:27-28
“Doubt is the vestibule through which all must pass before they can enter into the temple of wisdom.”
Charles Caleb Colton (1780-1832) an English cleric, writer and collector, well known for his eccentricities
