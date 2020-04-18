Bible verse

And all the city was moved, and the people ran together: and they took Paul, and drew him out of the temple: and forthwith the doors were shut. And as they went about to kill him, tidings came unto the chief captain of the band, that all Jerusalem was in an uproar.

Acts 21:30-31

“The gifts given to us by God must not be relinquished to those who speak ill of them and who are moved by envy or ignorance.”

Filippo Brunelleschi (1377-1446), considered to be a founding father of Renaissance architecture, was an Italian architect and designer, and is now recognized to be the first modern engineer, planner and sole construction supervisor

