Who immediately took soldiers and centurions, and ran down unto them: and when they saw the chief captain and the soldiers, they left beating of Paul. Then the chief captain came near, and took him, and commanded him to be bound with two chains; and demanded who he was, and what he had done.
Acts 21:32-33
"One of the trials of life is that we do not usually receive immediately the full blessing for righteousness or the full cursing for wickedness."
Ezra Taft Benson (1899-1994) was an American farmer, government official and religious leader who served as the 15th United States Secretary of Agriculture during both presidential terms of Dwight D. Eisenhower and as the 13th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1985 until his death in 1994
