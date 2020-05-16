Bible verse

And one Ananias, a devout man according to the law, having a good report of all the Jews which dwelt there, Came unto me, and stood, and said unto me, Brother Saul, receive thy sight. And the same hour I looked up upon him. And he said, The God of our fathers hath chosen thee, that thou shouldest know his will, and see that Just One, and shouldest hear the voice of his mouth. For thou shalt be his witness unto all men of what thou hast seen and heard.

Acts 22:12-15

“You see through love, and that deludes your sight, As what is straight seems crooked through the water.”

John Dryden (1631-1700) was an English poet, literary critic, translator, and playwright who was made England’s first Poet Laureate in 1668

