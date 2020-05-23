And I said, Lord, they know that I imprisoned and beat in every synagogue them that believed on thee: And when the blood of thy martyr Stephen was shed, I also was standing by, and consenting unto his death, and kept the raiment of them that slew him. And he said unto me, Depart: for I will send thee far hence unto the Gentiles. And they gave him audience unto this word, and then lifted up their voices, and said, Away with such a fellow from the earth: for it is not fit that he should live.
Acts 22:19-21
Man is not imprisoned by habit. Great changes in him can be wrought by crisis – once that crisis can be recognized and understood.
Norman Cousins (1915-1990) was an American political journalist, author, professor and world peace advocate
