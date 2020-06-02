Bible verse

Then straightway they departed from him which should have examined him: and the chief captain also was afraid, after he knew that he was a Roman, and because he had bound him. On the morrow, because he would have known the certainty wherefore he was accused of the Jews, he loosed him from his bands, and commanded the chief priests and all their council to appear, and brought Paul down, and set him before them.

Acts 22:29-30

“We live trapped, between the churned-up and examined past and a future that waits for our work.”

Anna Freud (1895-1982) was an Austrian-British psychoanalyst

