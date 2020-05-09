Bible verse

And it came to pass, that, as I made my journey, and was come nigh unto Damascus about noon, suddenly there shone from heaven a great light round about me. And I fell unto the ground, and heard a voice saying unto me, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me? And I answered, Who art thou, Lord? And he said unto me, I am Jesus of Nazareth, whom thou persecutest.

Acts 22:6-8

“We don’t receive wisdom; we must discover it for ourselves after a journey that no one can take for us or spare us.”

Valentin Louis Georges Eugène Marcel Proust (1871-1922) was a French novelist, critic, and essayist best known for his monumental novel À la recherche du temps perdu, published in seven parts between 1913 and 1927

