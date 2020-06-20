And the night following the Lord stood by him, and said, Be of good cheer, Paul: for as thou hast testified of me in Jerusalem, so must thou bear witness also at Rome. And when it was day, certain of the Jews banded together, and bound themselves under a curse, saying that they would neither eat nor drink till they had killed Paul. And they were more than forty which had made this conspiracy.
Acts 23:11-13
“I do not want to foresee the future. I am concerned with taking care of the present. God has given me no control over the moment following.”
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (1869-1948) was an Indian activist who was the leader of the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule
