And they came to the chief priests and elders, and said, We have bound ourselves under a great curse, that we will eat nothing until we have slain Paul.
Now therefore ye with the council signify to the chief captain that he bring him down unto you to morrow, as though ye would inquire something more perfectly concerning him: and we, or ever he come near, are ready to kill him.
Acts 23:14-15
The weight of the world is love. Under the burden of solitude, under the burden of dissatisfaction.
Allen Ginsberg (1926-97) American poet, philosopher and writer; considered one of the leading figures of both the Beat Generation during the 1950s and the counterculture that followed
