And when Paul’s sister’s son heard of their lying in wait, he went and entered into the castle, and told Paul. Then Paul called one of the centurions unto him, and said, Bring this young man unto the chief captain: for he hath a certain thing to tell him.
Acts 23:16-17
Curiosity is lying in wait for every secret.
Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) was an American essayist, lecturer, philosopher and poet who led the transcendentalist movement of the mid-19th century.
