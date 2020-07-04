But do not thou yield unto them: for there lie in wait for him of them more than forty men, which have bound themselves with an oath, that they will neither eat nor drink till they have killed him: and now are they ready, looking for a promise from thee. So the chief captain then let the young man depart, and charged him, See thou tell no man that thou hast shewed these things to me.
Acts 23:21-22
Self-pity is our worst enemy and if we yield to it, we can never do anything wise in this world.
Helen Adams Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, political activist, and lecturer; she was the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor’s degree
