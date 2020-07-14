And when I would have known the cause wherefore they accused him, I brought him forth into their council:
Whom I perceived to be accused of questions of their law, but to have nothing laid to his charge worthy of death or of bonds.
And when it was told me how that the Jews laid wait for the man, I sent straightway to thee, and gave commandment to his accusers also to say before thee what they had against him. Farewell.
Acts 23:28-30
Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens.
J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973) English writer, poet, philologist and university professor; author of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion
