And when he had so said, there arose a dissension between the Pharisees and the Sadducees: and the multitude was divided. For the Sadducees say that there is no resurrection, neither angel, nor spirit: but the Pharisees confess both.
Acts 23:7-8
“Science arose from poetry ... when times change the two can meet again on a higher level as friends.”
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832) was a German writer and statesman
