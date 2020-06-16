And there arose a great cry: and the scribes that were of the Pharisees' part arose, and strove, saying, We find no evil in this man: but if a spirit or an angel hath spoken to him, let us not fight against God.
And when there arose a great dissension, the chief captain, fearing lest Paul should have been pulled in pieces of them, commanded the soldiers to go down, and to take him by force from among them, and to bring him into the castle.
Acts 23:9-10
There are no rules of architecture for a castle in the clouds.
Gilbert Keith Chesterton KC*SG (1874-1936) was an English writer, philosopher, lay theologian, and literary and art critic. He has been referred to as the "prince of paradox".
