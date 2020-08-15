Now after many years I came to bring alms to my nation, and offerings.
Whereupon certain Jews from Asia found me purified in the temple, neither with multitude, nor with tumult.
Who ought to have been here before thee, and object, if they had ought against me.
Acts 24:17-19
We should purify our innate well of contentment — what a wonderful expression — and then external things will be in harmony with us.
Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a spiritual teacher and best-selling author. He is a German-born resident of Canada best known as the author of “The Power of Now” and “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose.” In 2008, The New York Times called Tolle “the most popular spiritual author in the United States”.
