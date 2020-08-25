And as he reasoned of righteousness, temperance, and judgment to come Felix trembled, and answered, Go thy way for this time; when I have a convenient season, I will call for thee. He hoped also that money should have been given him of Paul, that he might loose him: wherefore he sent for him the oftener, and communed with him.
But after two years Porcius Festus came into Felix’ room: and Felix, willing to shew the Jews a pleasure, left Paul bound.
Acts 24:25-27
To reasoned people, almost everything is understandable, but evil is forever incomprehensible.
Clarissa Pinkola Estés (born 1945) is a first-generation American writer and Jungian psychoanalyst. She is the author of “Women Who Run with the Wolves”
