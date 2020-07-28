Notwithstanding, that I be not further tedious unto thee, I pray thee that thou wouldest hear us of thy clemency a few words.
For we have found this man a pestilent fellow, and a mover of sedition among all the Jews throughout the world, and a ringleader of the sect of the Nazarenes:
Who also hath gone about to profane the temple: whom we took, and would have judged according to our law.
Acts 24:4-6
I call upon my God to judge me, he knows that I love my friends and above all others my wife and children, the, opinion of the world to contrary notwithstanding.
Stand Watie (1806-1871), also known as Standhope Uwatie, Tawkertawker, and Isaac S. Watie, was a leader of the Cherokee Nation. The nation allied with the Confederacy, and he was the only Native American to attain a general’s rank in the Civil War, Confederacy or Union.
