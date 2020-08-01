But the chief captain Lysias came upon us, and with great violence took him away out of our hands, Commanding his accusers to come unto thee: by examining of whom thyself mayest take knowledge of all these things, whereof we accuse him. And the Jews also assented, saying that these things were so.
Acts 24:7-9
None of us will ever accomplish anything excellent or commanding except when he listens to this whisper which is heard by him alone.
Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) was a British historian, satirical writer, essayist, translator, philosopher, mathematician, and teacher.
