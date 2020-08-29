Now when Festus was come into the province, after three days he ascended from Caesarea to Jerusalem. Then the high priest and the chief of the Jews informed him against Paul, and besought him, And desired favour against him, that he would send for him to Jerusalem, laying wait in the way to kill him.
Acts 25:1-3
It is the province of knowledge to speak, and it is the privilege of wisdom to listen.
Oliver Wendell Holmes (1809-1894) was an American physician, poet, and polymath based in Boston. A member of the Fireside Poets, he was acclaimed by his peers as one of the best writers of the day; his most famous prose works are the “Breakfast-Table” series, which began with “The Autocrat of the Breakfast-Table”
