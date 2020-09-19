To whom I answered, It is not the manner of the Romans to deliver any man to die, before that he which is accused have the accusers face to face, and have licence to answer for himself concerning the crime laid against him. Therefore, when they were come hither, without any delay on the morrow I sat on the judgment seat, and commanded the man to be brought forth.
Acts 25:16-17
As a blind man has no idea of colors, so have we no idea of the manner by which the all-wise God perceives and understands all things.
Sir Isaac Newton PRS (1643-1727) was an English mathematician, physicist, astronomer, theologian, and author who is widely recognised as one of the most influential scientists of all time and as a key figure in the scientific revolution
