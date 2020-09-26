Then Agrippa said unto Festus, I would also hear the man myself. Tomorrow, said he, thou shalt hear him.
And on the morrow, when Agrippa was come, and Bernice, with great pomp, and was entered into the place of hearing, with the chief captains, and principal men of the city, at Festus’ commandment Paul was brought forth.
Acts 25:22-23
You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.
Charles Franklin Kettering (1876-1958) sometimes known as Charles “Boss” Kettering was an American inventor, engineer, businessman, and the holder of 186 patents. He was a founder of Delco, and was head of research at General Motors from 1920 to 1947.
