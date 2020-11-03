Having therefore obtained help of God, I continue unto this day, witnessing both to small and great, saying none other things than those which the prophets and Moses did say should come: That Christ should suffer, and that he should be the first that should rise from the dead, and should shew light unto the people, and to the Gentiles.
Acts 26:22-23
To live in the light of a new day and an unimaginable and unpredictable future, you must become fully present to a deeper truth — not a truth from your head, but a truth from your heart; not a truth from your ego, but a truth from the highest source.
Debbie Ford (1955-2013) was an American self-help author, coach, lecturer and teacher, most known for New York Times best-selling book, “The Dark Side of the Light Chasers”
