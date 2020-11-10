King Agrippa, believest thou the prophets? I know that thou believest.
Then Agrippa said unto Paul, Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian. And Paul said, I would to God, that not only thou, but also all that hear me this day, were both almost, and altogether such as I am, except these bonds.
Acts 26:27-29
If all things were made through Him, clearly so must the splendid revelations have been which were made to the fathers and prophets, and became to them the symbols of the sacred mysteries of religion.
Origen of Alexandria (184 AD -253 AD), also known as Origen Adamantius, was an early Christian scholar, ascetic,
and theologian who was born and spent the
first half of his career in Alexandria
