My manner of life from my youth, which was at the first among mine own nation at Jerusalem, know all the Jews;
Which knew me from the beginning, if they would testify, that after the most straitest sect of our religion I lived a Pharisee.
Acts 26:4-5
In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future.
Alexander Murray Palmer Haley (1921-1992) was an American writer and the author of the 1976 book “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.” ABC adapted the book as a television miniseries of the same name and aired it in 1977 to a record-breaking audience of 130 million viewers.
