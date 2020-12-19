But when the fourteenth night was come, as we were driven up and down in Adria, about midnight the shipmen deemed that they drew near to some country;
And sounded, and found it twenty fathoms: and when they had gone a little further, they sounded again, and found it fifteen fathoms.
Then fearing lest we should have fallen upon rocks, they cast four anchors out of the stern, and wished for the day.
Acts 27:27-29
Neither should a ship rely on one small anchor, nor should life rest on a single hope.
Epictetus (50 AD-135 AD) was a Greek Stoic philosopher
