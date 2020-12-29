And when he had thus spoken, he took bread, and gave thanks to God in presence of them all: and when he had broken it, he began to eat.
Then were they all of good cheer, and they also took some meat.
And we were in all in the ship two hundred threescore and sixteen souls. Appreciation is the highest form of prayer, for it acknowledges the presence of good wherever you shine the light of your thankful thoughts.
Alan Cohen (born 1950) is the author of 27 popular inspirational books, including “A Course in Miracles Made Easy,” “The Dragon Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” and the award-winning “A Deep Breath of Life.” He is a contributing writer for the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, and his books have been translated into 30 foreign languages.
