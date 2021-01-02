And when they had eaten enough, they lightened the ship, and cast out the wheat into the sea.
And when it was day, they knew not the land: but they discovered a certain creek with a shore, into the which they were minded, if it were possible, to thrust in the ship.
Acts 27:38-39
If you make any money, the government shoves you in the creek once a year with it in your pockets, and all that don’t get wet you can keep.
William Penn Adair Rogers (1879-1935) was an American stage and film actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator from Oklahoma. He was a Cherokee citizen born in the Cherokee Nation, Indian Territory.
