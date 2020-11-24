And when we had sailed slowly many days, and scarce were come over against Cnidus, the wind not suffering us, we sailed under Crete, over against Salmone; And, hardly passing it, came unto a place which is called The fair havens; nigh whereunto was the city of Lasea.
Acts 27:7-8
Such is the nature of men, that howsoever they may acknowledge many others to be more witty, or more eloquent, or more learned; yet they will hardly believe there be many so wise as themselves.
Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) was an English philosopher, considered to be one of the founders of modern political philosophy. Hobbes is best known for his 1651 book “Leviathan,” in which he expounds an influential formulation of social contract theory
