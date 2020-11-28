Now when much time was spent, and when sailing was now dangerous, because the fast was now already past, Paul admonished them,
And said unto them, Sirs, I perceive that this voyage will be with hurt and much damage, not only of the lading and ship, but also of our lives. Nevertheless the centurion believed the master and the owner of the ship, more than those things which were spoken by Paul.
Acts 27:9-11
The demand for certainty is one which is natural to man, but is nevertheless an intellectual vice.
Bertrand Arthur William Russell, 3rd Earl Russell OM FRS (1872-1970) was a British polymath, philosopher, logician, mathematician, historian, writer, social critic, political activist, and Nobel laureate
