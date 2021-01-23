So when this was done, others also, which had diseases in the island, came, and were healed:
Who also honoured us with many honours; and when we departed, they laded us with such things as were necessary.
And after three months we departed in a ship of Alexandria, which had wintered in the isle, whose sign was Castor and Pollux.
Acts 28:9-11
Of joys departed, not to return, how painful the remembrance.
Robert Blair (1699-1746) was a Scottish poet. His fame rests upon his poem “The Grave,” which, in a later printing was
illustrated by William Blake
