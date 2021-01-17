That which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered.
I communed with mine own heart, saying, Lo, I am come to great estate, and have gotten more wisdom than all they that have been before me in Jerusalem: yea, my heart had great experience of wisdom and knowledge.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.1:15-16
Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence.
Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) was an American naturalist, essayist, poet, and philosopher. A leading transcendentalist, he is best known for his book “Walden,” a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings, and his essay “Civil Disobedience,” an argument for disobedience to an unjust state.
