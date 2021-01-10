Bible verse

One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abideth for ever.

The sun also ariseth, and the sun goeth down, and hasteth to his place where he arose.

The wind goeth toward the south, and turneth about unto the north; it whirleth about continually, and the wind returneth again according to his circuits.

Ecclesiastes Qoh.1:4-6

Each new generation is reared by its predecessor; the latter must therefore improve in order to improve its successor. The movement is circular.

David Émile Durkheim (1858-1917) was a French sociologist. He formally established the academic discipline of sociology and—

with Max Weber —is commonly cited

as the principal architect of modern social science.

