Surely the serpent will bite without enchantment; and a babbler is no better.
The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself.
The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.10:11-13
I have always tried to live by the 'awe principle.' That is: Can I find awe, wonder and enchantment in the most mundane things conceivable?
Craig M. Hatkoff (born 1954) is an American real estate investor and philanthropist from New York City. Along with his now ex-wife Jane Rosenthal, and Robert De Niro, he co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Institute in 2002.
