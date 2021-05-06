Truly the light is sweet, and a pleasant thing it is for the eyes to behold the sun: But if a man lives many years, and rejoice in them all; yet let him remember the days of darkness; for they shall be many. All that cometh is vanity.
Ecclesiastes Qoh. 11:7-8
Personally, I’ve learned about perseverance: when you hear the word ‘No,’ and when you hear rejection, that it’s not always final. And that timing is everything, and you have to stay the course and just keep working hard and know that, when your time comes, that it will be sweet and that it will be the perfect time.
Angela Robinson (born 1971) is an American film and
television director, screenwriter and producer.
