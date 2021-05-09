Rejoice, O young man, in thy youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in the sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgment.
Therefore remove sorrow from thy heart, and put away evil from thy flesh: for childhood and youth are vanity.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.11:9-10
Wherever you are, be there totally. If you find your here and now intolerable and it makes you unhappy, you have three options: remove yourself from the situation, change it, or accept it totally. If you want to take responsibility for your life, you must choose one of those three options, and you must choose now. Then accept the consequences.
Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a spiritual teacher and best-selling author. He is a German-born resident of Canada best known as the author of “The Power of Now” and “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose.” In 2008, The New York Times called Tolle “the most popular spiritual author in the United States.”
