And I turned myself to behold wisdom, and madness, and folly: for what can the man do that cometh after the king? Even that which hath been already done.
Then I saw that wisdom excelleth folly, as far as light excelleth darkness.
The wise man's eyes are in his head; but the fool walketh in darkness: and I myself perceived also that one event happeneth to them all.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.2:12-14
You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you.
Brian Tracy (born 1944) is a Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author. He is the author of over 80 books that have been translated into dozens of languages. His popular books are "Earn What You're Really Worth," "Eat That Frog!," "No Excuses!"
