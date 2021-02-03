To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;
A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;
Ecclesiastes Qoh.3:1-4
I believe that whatever comes at a particular time is a blessing from God.
Allahrakha Rahman (born 1967), known professionally as A. R. Rahman, is an Indian composer, musician, singer, and music producer who works predominantly in Tamil and Hindi films. In 2010, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan, the nation's third-highest civilian award.
