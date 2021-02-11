For that which befalleth the sons of men befalleth beasts; even one thing befalleth them: as the one dieth, so dieth the other; yea, they have all one breath; so that a man hath no preeminence above a beast: for all is vanity. All go unto one place; all are of the dust, and all turn to dust again.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.3:19-20
There are places and moments in which one is so completely alone that one sees the world entire.
Pierre-Jules Renard (1864-1910) was a French author and member of the Académie Goncourt, most famous for the works “Poil de carotte” and “Les Histoires Naturelles.” Among his other works are “Le Plaisir de rompre” and the posthumously published
“Huit Jours à la campagne.”
