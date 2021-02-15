So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter.
Wherefore I praised the dead which are already dead more than the living which are yet alive.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.4:1-2
To correct a natural indifference I was placed half-way between misery and the sun. Misery kept me from believing that all was well under the sun, and the sun taught me that history wasn't everything.
Albert Camus (1913-1960) was a French philosopher, author, and journalist. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature at the age of 44 in 1957, the second-youngest recipient in history. His works include "The Stranger," "The Plague," "The Myth of Sisyphus," "The Fall" and "The Rebel." Camus was born in Algeria to French Pieds Noirs parents.
