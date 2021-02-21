Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour.
For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.
Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone?
And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.4:9-12
Wisdom is the reward you get for a lifetime of listening when you’d have preferred to talk.
Doug Larson (born 1926) was a columnist and editor for the Door County Advocate and wrote a daily column, “Doug’s Dugout,” for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, both Wisconsin-based newspapers. The column was originally syndicated through United Media under the title “Senator Soaper Says;” Larson took over authorship in 1980.
