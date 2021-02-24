Keep thy foot when thou goest to the house of God, and be more ready to hear, than to give the sacrifice of fools: for they consider not that they do evil.
Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth: therefore let thy words be few.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.5:1-2
If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.
Sir Desmond Mpilo Tutu OMSG CH GCStJ (born 1931) is a South African Anglican cleric and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.
