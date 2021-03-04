As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand. And this also is a sore evil, that in all points as he came, so shall he go: and what profit hath he that hath laboured for the wind? All his days also he eateth in darkness, and he hath much sorrow and wrath with his sickness.
Ecclesiastes Qoh. 5:15-17
Light thinks it travels faster than anything but it is wrong. No matter how fast light travels, it finds the darkness has always got there first, and is waiting for it.
Sir Terence David John Pratchett OBE (1948-2015) was an English humorist, satirist and author of fantasy novels, especially comical works
