Wisdom is good with an inheritance: and by it there is profit to them that see the sun.
For wisdom is a defence, and money is a defence: but the excellency of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it.
Consider the work of God: for who can make that straight, which he hath made crooked?
Ecclesiastes Qoh.7:11-13
The stream of time sweeps away errors, and leaves the truth for the inheritance of humanity.
Georg Morris Cohen Brandes (1842-1927) was a Danish critic and scholar who greatly influenced Scandinavian and European literature from the 1870s through the turn of the 20th century. He is seen as the theorist behind the “Modern Breakthrough” of Scandinavian culture.
